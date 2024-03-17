Syrian army says Israeli strike wounded a soldier, caused 'material losses'

The Syrian army stated one of its soldiers was wounded and "material losses" were sustained in an "Israeli attack" early Sunday morning, state media reported.

According to an opposition war monitor, The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), the targets were two military sites in the Qalamoun mountains northeast of Damascus.

SOHR reported that one of the targets was a weapons shipment, and the Qalamoun area attacked was used by the Lebanese terrorist organization Hezbollah for some of its operations.

According to the Syrian army statement, Israeli missiles were launched towards "several points in the Southern region" in Syria without specifying locations.

"Our air defence systems intercepted the ... missiles, downing some of them. The aggression resulted in one soldier being injured and some material losses," the statement read, as quoted by Reuters.

There was no immediate comment from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), though the Israeli military confirmed strikes against Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in southern Lebanon.