IDF ordered to strike Syrian regime forces invading Druze-majority Suweida

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz ordered the IDF to immediately begin attacking Syrian regime forces in the Druze-majority Suweida province on Tuesday.

"Israel is committed to preventing harm to the Druze in Syria due to the deep brotherly alliance with our Druze citizens in Israel, and their family and historical ties to the Druze in Syria - and we are working to prevent the Syrian regime from harming them, and to ensure the demilitarization of the area adjacent to our border with Syria," they said in a joint statement.

The IDF later said it had attacked regime targets, including tanks, APCs, and multiple launch rocket systems as well as key roads.

This comes after the Syrian defense minister announced a ceasefire in the province, following days of fighting between Druze and Bedouin militias, as well as regime forces that entered the area. According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, at least 116 have been killed during the past two days, including 64 local Druze residents and 52 regime defense ministry and public security personnel, along with Bedouin militants.

"To all units operating within the city of Suweida, we declare a complete ceasefire after an agreement was reached with the city's notables and dignitaries," Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra earlier said. "We will respond only to sources of fire and deal with any targeting by outlaw groups."

Druze dignitaries earlier were seen in a recorded statement calling for government troops to enter to stop the fighting. "We believe that stopping the bloodshed requires the state to extend its authority over the governorate," they said.

However, Syrian-Druze spiritual leader Hikmat al-Hijri denounced what he called the statement of surrender, saying they were coerced by Damascus to issue the statement. "We face a genocidal war and we must resist by all means," he said.