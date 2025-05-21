Syrian gov't returned belongings of spy Eli Cohen as gesture to Trump - report

Some 2,500 items belonging to executed Israeli spy Eli Cohen were returned to Israel with the approval of Syria's new leadership, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

The government's interest in cooperating to return the belongings was to achieve a de-escalation with Israel and show good faith to US President Donald Trump. According to the report, the return of the items was directly approved by the authorities.

GPO

A Syrian security source told the news agency that these items were initially offered to Israel as an indirect gesture from the regime seeking calm with Israel and building trust with Trump. Syrian rebels reportedly found Cohen's property after the overthrow of the Assad regime.

According to the report, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and his advisers decided to use these items as leverage with Israel. The Syrian security source said that al-Sharaa realized that Cohen's belongings are significant to Israel, and their return would represent a major diplomatic gesture.

Reuters also reported that, in addition to the indirect talks between Israel and Syria, mediated by the United Arab Emirates, there are other similar channels expected to be established.