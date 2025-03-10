Syrian government says operation in coast finished after mass casualties

The Syrian Defense Ministry announced the completion of its military operations in the coastal provinces on Monday, following days of clashes with Assad loyalists and reported massacres of civilians.

State media filmed locals in Latakia talking about how security is back in the streets and voicing messages of unity, as the government is trying to portray business as usual in the Syrian coastal cities.

Colonel Hassan Abdul Ghani, spokesman for the country's defense ministry, was cited by the state news agency SANA saying that Syrian security services will work to ensure stability, maintain security and the safety of the citizens, and complete the fight against Assad loyalists.

In a video posted on social media, Ghani was seen visiting Latakia University to oversee the return of Druze students to Suwayda and Jaramana. "We have received a special request from your sheikhs to secure your safe return. You are our family and beloved," Abdul Ghani told them Druze students.

This comes after more than 1,300 people were killed in clashes that broke out last week after militias loyal to the Assad regime launched an offensive against the new government forces. Hundreds of civilians were reportedly massacred, with new leader Ahmed al-Sharaa ordering an investigation into the reports.