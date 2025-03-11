Syrian government signs deal with Druze after agreement with Kurds - report

Arabic media reported on Tuesday that the new regime in Damascus, under the leadership of Ahmed Al-Sharaa, has reached an agreement with the Druze in the Suwayda region of Jabal al-Druze in southern Syria. The agreement will fully integrate the majority-Druze area into the state institutions.

A source close to the local Druze religious leadership, however, denied any deal had been made, while saying that the community is willing to enter talks with the new regime. The Saudi Al Arabiya, meanwhile, cited another source that said that the agreement is "almost ready."

According to the reports, the security forces in the city of Suwayda will be integrated with the Syrian interior ministry, while the local police officers will recruited from the Druze areas. Under the agreement, the security forces in Suwayda will integrate with the new government, with the agreement stipulating that the government shall appoint the governor of the region and the chief of police.

This comes after a historic agreement was signed Monday between the Kurds and the interim Syrian president al-Sharaa, which integrates the Kurds into state institutions. It was signed with the Syrian Democratic Forces, which include the Kurdish forces.