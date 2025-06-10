Syrian media less hostile towards Israel since fall of Assad - study

To assess the orientation of the new Syrian regime towards Israel, researchers from the Glazer Center of the Jewish People Policy Institute (JPPI) conducted an in-depth analysis of hundreds of publications in the main Syrian state newspapers.

Researchers used advanced AI-based tools to assess the tone and sentiment towards Israel in these publications. Moreover, they measured the overall volume of coverage related to Israel before and after the regime change, using publications from the official Syrian press agency, SANA, which continues to operate under the new government.

The comparison focused on the periods from January to May of this year (under new President Ahmed al-Sharaa) and the same months last year (under former president Bashar al-Assad). Under Sharaa, media coverage related to Israel significantly decreased.

While under Assad, Israel was mentioned in 43 percent of SANA reports, and this figure fell to just 7 percent after Sharaa took over.

The researchers also analyzed the tone of the coverage by comparing newspaper articles between the two periods. Using AI classification, they examined articles from Al-Thawra, one of the country's main daily newspapers. During the last year of Assad's rule, nearly 25 percent of opinion articles (147 out of 595) dealt with Israel, with over 95 percent of them being considered "very negative," 4 percent as "negative," and only 0.7 percent as "rather negative."

On the other hand, under al-Sharaa, only 5 percent of opinion articles dealt with Israel. For comparison, a recent analysis of Egyptian media by the JPPI revealed that 30 percent of opinion articles were about Israel, six times more than in Syria currently.

Beyond the change in volume, it seems there has been a modest change in tone. In Al-Thawra, 65 percent of the articles were classified as "very negative," 12 percent as "negative," and 6 percent as "somewhat negative." In fact, 18 percent were described as "neutral," a category that did not exist under Assad.

Despite the significant decrease in the volume of coverage, the tone remains deeply hostile. In the "very negative" articles, Israel is depicted as a colonial and aggressive entity aiming to take control of Syria, sow chaos, and seek to expand at the expense of the nations in the region.

"The tone is still hostile, but the change in volume and nuance indicates something deeper," noted Yaakov Katz, director of the Glazer Information Center at the JPPI. "The new Syrian government is clearly signaling its shift toward the West. Al-Shara’s meeting with US President Donald Trump in Riyadh, and the US decision to lift sanctions on Syria, are part of that trend."

Even a modest decrease in anti-Israel rhetoric in official media sends a signal, he added, calling it "not normalization yet, but it is an opening," .