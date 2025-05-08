Al-Sharaa offers letting US in for business to ease sanctions - report

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa is quietly building up contacts ahead of a possible meeting with US President Donald Trump in Saudi Arabia, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal on Thursday.

Reaching out to Israel through mediators, his visit to France, arresting Palestinian terrorists, promising an inclusive government, and signaling a willingness to let American companies have access to Syria’s energy resources are all part of his attempt to win over Trump, the report said. Al-Sharaa seeks the lifting of sanctions to rebuild his war-torn country, and offers letting in the US to offset decades of Russian influence in the country and stave off Chinese influence.

“The new Free Syria seeks to build a strong strategic relationship with the United States, based on mutual interests and partnership including energy and other economic ties,” a senior Syrian foreign ministry official told the paper. “Damascus hopes to become an important and influential ally to Washington during Syria’s next chapter.”

When al-Sharaa meets Trump as the president is expected in Saudi Arabia this month, he will offer a vision of a Marshall plan that will simultaneously allow the US to withdraw forces from the country and also provide a bulwark against Islamic State.

However, al-Sharaa faced the task of proving his leadership will live up to its promises of inclusion, which has been tested in the jihadist massacres against the Alawites and, most recently, in the violence against the Druze minority in the country.