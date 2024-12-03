Syrian rebels enter Hama; Iran says would weigh sending troops if requested

Syrian opposition forces entered the city of Hama's northern neighborhoods on Tuesday, according to reports.

The salafi Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a group with roots in al-Qaeda, stormed the Al-Sawaiq and Al-Mazarib, according to the Saudi Al-Hadath news and the group's press releases.

This come after a lightning advance by opposition groups, led by HTS. While considered a terrorist organization without the backing of major state players in the Syrian civil war, the group is allied with the Syrian National Army, which is allied with Turkey.

The rebels took Aleppo in the largest flare-up in fighting in years, with key towns en route to Damascus also taken. If Hama falls, the only major city left before reaching the capital is Homs, although it is about 100 miles away.

Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said that Tehran would consider sending forces to help Syria. He visited Turkey on Tuesday, reiterating Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's requirement that Turkey withdraw forces from northern Syria before the resumption of diplomatic ties.

However, he kept the door open to diplomacy: "We are always seeking consultation and dialogue with Turkey regarding our differences," he said, as cited by the Qatari Al-Araby Al-Jadeed paper.