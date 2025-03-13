Syrian state media: Israeli missiles target Damascus, at least 8 wounded

Israel attacked Syria's capital of Damascus on Thursday, according to the state-run SANA news, with local reports saying that at least eight people had been wounded.

Defense Minister Israeli Katz confirmed the attack with a warning against new leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, also known by his nom de guerre Abu Mohammed al-Julani.

"Wherever terrorist activity is organized against Israel, the extremist Islamist leader Julani will find air force planes circling above him and attacking terrorist targets," Katz said.

"Islamic terrorism against Israel will have no immunity, neither in Damascus nor anywhere else... We will not allow Syria to become a threat to the State of Israel."