Tom Barrack: Hezbollah's remaining weapons arsenal is the only hurdle to Israeli-Lebanese peace

Israel’s daily strikes in southern Lebanon are justified in view of Hezbollah’s massive weapons arsenal, not all of which was destroyed during Israel's devastating nine-day operation last year, U.S. Special Envoy Tom Barrack said on Saturday.

“Thousands of rockets in southern Lebanon still threaten Israel,” Barrack said at the Manama Dialogue Forum.

The U.S. Envoy praised the Lebanese leadership for its steadfastness, but said it must move faster on the issue of disarming Hezbollah.

“Lebanon has no time left and must swiftly restrict weapons,” Barrack said.

“It's unreasonable that there is no dialogue between Israel and Lebanon. Israel is ready to reach a border agreement with Lebanon. There will be no problem between Lebanon and Israel if Hezbollah's weapons are disarmed,” Barrack said.