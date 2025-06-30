Trump moves to eliminate sanctions on Syria with executive order

Recommended -

US President Donald Trump issued an executive order on Monday to do away with longstanding sanctions imposed on Syrian government architecture, while leaving in place those affecting the regime of deposed president Bashar al-Assad and other destabilizing actors.

The executive order terminates the national emergency declared by the US government in 2004 under Executive Order 13338, and revokes along with it the five executive orders that constitute the basis of that program, according to a senior Trump administration official.

The executive order also directs "certain actions with respect to waivers of applicable statutory based sanctions, export controls and other restrictions," the official said.

In essence, it takes off the sanction program elements of the Syrian government, including state-owned entities like the central bank and other financial institutions.

While only Congress can repeal the package of sanctions passed under the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act of 2019, more commonly known as the Caesar Act, Trump issued waivers for some of them earlier this year, and intends to explore mechanisms to suspend them under his executive order on Monday.

Some of the sanctions impacted by Monday’s action, however, date back as far as 1979.

"I'm unbelievably hopeful," Tom Barrack, US special envoy to Syria and ambassador to Turkey, told reporters. "None of this happens by itself. You see what's happening with Israel and Iran. That's a window. That window has never existed. So when we talk about diplomacy, what you can do in Syria, what you can do in Lebanon, what can you do in Iraq, it's an opportunity that we have never, ever seen."

Rather than taking gradual steps to reduce sanctions, Trump, officials said, opted to move forward with their suspension in a more complete manner.

"The bottom line is it doesn't work to gradually withdraw sanctions and monitor the progress," a second senior Trump administration official told reporters. "We have consistently said we're not nation building. And the conditions that we impose on any government is another string that only causes frustration."

The second official said that Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, himself still a US-designated terrorist, "has said that he has no resentment or hostility to Israel in any regard, and is looking forward to starting conversations, which have been reported to have happened on a back channel basis."

The way to entice Syria to normalize relations with Israel, the second official said, is to "make it fruitful for them on an economic basis, on a civilization basis, on a peace and prosperity basis, and that's all coming together."

"Throughout history, Syria was a key center on the Silk Road and a hub for global trade, multiculturalism and entrepreneurship," Brad Smith, acting under-secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence at the US Department of Treasury, told reporters. "Today's actions will end the country's isolation from the international financial system for global commerce in the region, as well as from the United States."

Regarding whether the longstanding dispute over possession of the Golan Heights along the Israel-Syria border was a topic of discussion in lifting sanctions or a potential impediment to an Israel-Syria peace deal, the second official said "the lines that were drawn in 1948 and 1926 and 1967 and 1974 are all illusions. It's men drawing lines for each other based on the fact that they were there."

This moment in time, the second official said "has to end all of those kinds of discussions and say, 'Look, let's come to a practical cessation of hostilities.'"

The second official suggested a Sinai-style agreement key to the Israel-Egypt peace treaty can be looked at as a model.

Jerusalem and Cairo said, according to the second official, "'Why don't we stop fighting about what the line is and let's talk about how we coexist,' and what we have to do is build trust. We just have to build trust day by day."

It's not about a particular border, the second official insisted, but "It's who's threatening each other, and facing each other over that line. And that's the issue, because it doesn't matter what the line is. If you don't trust each other on the other side of the line, it’s going to continue forever."

A separate portion of the executive order contains provisions that will ensure that sanctions remain on "Assad, his cronies and other destabilizing regional actors, including terrorists, as well as those that proliferate weapons of mass destruction, in addition to counter-narcotics, specifically captagon-related proliferation," the first official said.

It does so by expanding an existing national emergency declared by Executive Order 13894. The US Treasury will rely upon that authority as needed "to ensure that sanctions remain on those regionally destabilizing actors like Assad, his inner circle and human rights abusers," the official said.

"While we remain hopeful for the country's future and its new government, we are also clear eyed that threats to peace remain," Smith told reporters. "The United States will remain ever vigilant where our interests and security are threatened, and Treasury will not hesitate to use our authority to protect us and international financial systems."

"It’s a moment that requires everybody to step back and say let’s give peace a chance," the second official said.