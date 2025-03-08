Trump names new ambassador to Lebanon

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday he had picked Michel Issa to be the US ambassador to Lebanon.

“Michel is an outstanding businessman, a financial expert, and a leader with a remarkable career in Banking, Entrepreneurship, and International Trade,” the leader wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"I have no doubt that he will serve our country with honor and distinction," Trump added. "Congratulations, Michel!"

According to the French-language Lebanese outlet L'Orient-Le Jour, Issa was born in Beirut, educated in Paris and is based in New York. He is also said to be Trump's golfing partner.