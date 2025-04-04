Trump's deputy Mideast envoy in Beirut to discuss Hezbollah disarmament

U.S. deputy Middle East Envoy Morgan Ortagus has arrived in Beirut, Lebanese media report. Ortagus is expected to meet with top Lebanese officials, such as President Aoun and PM Salam, to discuss various issues including the disarmament of Hezbollah.

Her visit comes as Israel killed a commander of Palestinian jihadist group Hamas on Friday in a pre-dawn strike in the Lebanese port city of Sidon.

Israel struck south Beirut earlier this week, killing a Hezbollah Palestinian liaison officer in only the the second raid on the capital since the November ceasefire between Israel and the Lebanon-based Iranian proxy.

Hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah—an antisemitic jihadist group sworn to the destruction of the Jewish state—spiraled into all-out conflict last September, with fatal consequences for the terrorist group, which lost much of its senior chain of command and rocket arsenal in targeted Israeli offensives.

Hezbollah began firing rockets and drones at northern Israel on October 8, 2023, the day after the Hamas massacres in southern Israel, saying it was acting "in solidarity" with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.