Trump's ultimatum to Lebanon: Dismantle Hezbollah within a month

The Trump administration has issued a one-month ultimatum to the Lebanese government, according to information reported on Tuesday by the Lebanese newspaper Al-Liwaa. The White House demands the deployment of the Lebanese army and the disarmament of militias, especially Hezbollah, as well as armed Palestinian groups in refugee camps in Lebanon. If these conditions are not met, the Trump administration will ask the UN Security Council to invoke its charter's Chapter 7 against Lebanon, authorizing the dispatch of international forces to enforce UN resolutions 1701 and 1559. The latter, adopted in 2004, calls for respect for the independence and sovereignty of Lebanon, the end of Syrian military presence, and the disarmament of militias, particularly Hezbollah. The information, however, has not been confirmed by other sources.

Simultaneously, the IDF has withdrawn from the Shiite villages of southern Lebanon where it has been operating for two and a half months, while maintaining five positions along the border. According to several reports, the Lebanese army began to enter some southern villages after this withdrawal.

The five new Israeli positions are strategically located: north of Shlomi, at Jabal Balat north of Shtula and Zar'it (former "Karkom" post), north of Avivim and Malkia overlooking the Ramim ridge, north of Margaliot, and on the Hamimis ridge facing Metula and Al-Khiam.

"The challenge is to preserve our achievements and prevent Hezbollah from returning south of the Litani," indicates an Israeli military source. The IDF forces have been deployed to these outposts since last night, strengthening the defense while reducing frictions with the local population in all sectors.