According to the Turkish daily Sabah on Tuesday, Turkish intelligence services (MIT) intercepted a large batch of 1,300 pagers bound for Lebanon in Istanbul, just a few days before the operation that struck Hezbollah on September 17, 2024. This seizure comes in the context of the explosions that killed at least a dozen and injured nearly 3,000 during the operation attributed to the Israeli Mossad. According to the publication, the cargo from Taiwan arrived in Istanbul on September 16, the day before the explosions. The shipping manifest mentioned "food choppers," but inspection revealed 61 boxes containing pagers similar to those used in the attack.

Turkish authorities claim that these devices contained "a very flammable white explosive weighing three grams" hidden in the batteries. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan himself reportedly informed former Lebanese prime minister Najib Mikati of this discovery last December. A day after the explosions, a similar mass detonation of Hezbollah walkie-talkies occurred the next day, constituted one of the largest security breaches ever suffered by Hezbollah. The operation deeply affected Lebanon, causing notably severe eye and hand injuries to many victims, including a few civilians in the vicinity of the explosions.

Hezbollah, which preferred these devices to avoid Israeli interception of mobile data, was directly targeted by this sophisticated system. According to international investigations, the pagers would have been modified before their delivery, equipped with explosives that could be detonated remotely.