Turkey confirms conducting talks with Israel over tensions in Syria

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Wednesday that his country had held discussions with Israel about the tensions in Syria.

Fidan said that Turkey has no plans to confront countries, including Israel, while it is in Syria.

A source involved in the dialogue between Israel and Turkey told i24NEWS that "the possibility arose of establishing coordination between the two countries in Syria, as with the Russians," and noted that this is just a preliminary conversation.

A Western source told i24NEWS that Turkey wants to use the T4 air base in Syria and turn it a missile base. The IDF recently attacked this base and the Tadmor base nearby, hours before Turkish special forces arrived in the area. The source added that Turkey "wants to become Syria's air defense supplier, among other things by being present at the T4 base that was active during [former Syrian president Bashar] Assad's regime."

In reference to the renewal of the fight in Gaza, Fidan threatened that "a limit must be set for [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu."

"When we examine Gaza and the Palestinian issue from a Middle Eastern perspective, there is a need to set a limit," he said. Trade and diplomatic relations between the countries were cut off due to the fight. "A ceasefire in Gaza is necessary to normalize relations between Israel and Turkey," he concluded.