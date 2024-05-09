Turkey denies allegations of easing export ban restrictions on Israel

Amid ongoing tensions between Turkey and Israel, Turkish authorities have refuted claims made by Israeli officials regarding the relaxation of Turkey's export ban on goods destined for Israel.

According to a source from the Turkish trade ministry on Thursday, any suggestion of easing the export ban to Israel has been firmly dismissed.

The source, who spoke to Reuters, asserted that while companies have a three-month window to fulfill existing orders via third countries, there is no intention to lift the ban itself.

Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat categorically rejected Israeli assertions of Turkey's alleged softening stance on trade restrictions with Israel, labeling such claims as "absolutely fictional" and divorced from reality.

Bolat emphasized that Turkey's trade embargo with Israel will persist until certain conditions are met, including a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and the facilitation of humanitarian aid to the region. This stance was reiterated in a statement posted on X.

Although a document seen by Reuters outlined a temporary reprieve allowing Turkish companies to complete existing export orders to Israel via intermediaries, the broader ban remains intact. Ankara introduced the ban last week as part of its response to escalating tensions.

In contrast, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz welcomed reports suggesting a partial reversal of Turkey's trade restrictions on Israel. Katz seized the opportunity to criticize Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, characterizing him as a dictator and alluding to the influence of the Muslim Brotherhood.

"Erdogan backtracked and canceled many of the trade restrictions, and the lesson is clear: We must not surrender to the threats of a dictator," Katz remarked, emphasizing the need for alternative trade strategies independent of Erdogan's policies.