Turkey's bid to shape Gaza influence faces Arab resistance - report

Amid the ongoing war in Gaza, Turkey's efforts to exert influence and propose security arrangements involving joint forces deployment have faced significant resistance from Arab countries.

According to reports from Reshet Bet radio, Turkey made repeated attempts during the initial two months of the Gaza war to orchestrate a plan for joint forces deployment in Gaza immediately following the war.

The proposed plan was aimed at presenting to the United States and Israel for consideration. However, Arab nations, including Egypt, rebuffed these initiatives.

At the outset of the conflict, Arab nations staunchly rejected any suggestion of stationing their forces in Gaza. Yet, there has been a recent shift in their stance. Arab countries, led by Egypt, have put forward proposals to station their forces not only in Gaza but also in the West Bank as part of a broader two-state solution to the Palestinian issue.

Observers suggest that Turkey's efforts to assert itself as a significant player in the Gaza conflict, particularly in dealings with the United States, have been met with skepticism from Arab nations.

Presidential Press Service via AP, Pool

While maintaining diplomatic ties with Turkey, Arab countries remain wary of Turkish ambitions in the Palestinian arena.

Analysts point out that Turkey's maneuvers may be part of a broader strategy to vie for prominence in the region, potentially at the expense of Qatar.

Recent developments, including stalled negotiations in hostage deals and frequent high-level meetings between Turkish officials and Hamas leaders, show Turkey's attempts to bolster its influence in the Palestinian territories.