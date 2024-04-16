Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday squarely placed the blame for the recent surge in tensions in the Middle East on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli leadership.

"Israel is trying to provoke a regional conflict, and its attack on Iran's embassy in Damascus was the last drop," Erdogan asserted, highlighting Israel's actions as a catalyst for the heightened tensions in the region.

Erdogan made these remarks during a press conference in Ankara following a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

He further warned of the potential for new conflicts as long as what he described as "cruelty and genocide" persisted in Gaza, urging all parties involved to exercise restraint and act with common sense in addressing the situation.

Erdogan criticized the Western response, noting a disparity in condemnation between Iran's attack on Israel and Israel's strike on Iran's "consulate" in Syria.

"It's unacceptable that the West condemns Iran's attack but remains silent on Israel's actions," he remarked, highlighting what he perceived as a double standard in the international community's response.

Presidential Press Service via AP, Pool

The Turkish president's remarks come amidst escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, with the former launching hundreds of explosive drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles on Saturday night.

Israeli officials have pledged to respond to the attack, which Iran claims was retaliation for an Israeli strike on its embassy compound in Damascus on April 1, resulting in casualties including two generals and several officers.