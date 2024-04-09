Turkey says it will limit exports to Israel until ceasefire announced

Turkey will cease exporting a number of industrial products to Israel until it implements a ceasefire and allows “sufficient and uninterrupted flow" of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, the country's Trade Ministry announced Tuesday.

The move comes after Israel reportedly refused Ankara's request to carry out aid airdrops to Gaza, and as President Recep Tayyep Erdogan comes under domestic pressure to take action against Israel, which is seen as the aggressor.

Turkey's decision will restrict the export of aluminum and steel products, paint, electric cables, construction materials, fuel, and other materials.

The statement said that Israel must act “in full cooperation with the UN, allow the uninterrupted provision of all basic humanitarian assistance to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip." Turkey also called on other trading partners to put pressure on Israel to "comply with its obligations arising from international law.”

The Trade Ministry added that it “has not allowed the sale of any product or service that can be used for military purposes to Israel” for a lengthy period already.

In response, Israel announced that it would cut its imports, accusing Turkey of unilaterally violating the countries' trade agreement. Foreign Minister Israel Katz said in a statement, "Erdogan is once again sacrificing the economic interests of the people of Turkey for his support of Hamas."

Katz ordered the Economic Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to prepare an "extensive list of products" that Israel will no longer import. In addition, Israel will appeal to pro-Israel countries and organizations in the U.S. to stop investments in Turkey and prevent the import of products from Turkey, and will ask U.S. Congressmembers to examine Turkish violation of the boycott laws against Israel and impose sanctions accordingly.

Katz added, "Israel will not submit to violence and blackmail and will not be restrained by the unilateral violation of the trade agreements, and will take parallel measures against Turkey that will harm the Turkish economy."

Israel is among one of Turkey's leading export destinations, with trade reaching approximately $5.5 billion in 2023. Trade has continued into this year amidst the war, despite the increasingly critical rhetoric coming from President Erdogan. The Turkish leader has repeatedly compared Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Hitler and called him a Nazi, and last month escalated diplomatic tensions further when in a speech Erdogan threatened to "send Netanyahu to Allah." In response, Israel summoned Turkey's deputy ambassador for a "serious reprimand."

For most of Erdogan's rule relations between the two countries have been generally characterized as cool and at times tense, with Turkey positioning itself as a champion of the Palestinian people. Jerusalem and Ankara saw a brief warming of ties in 2022, with the countries reappointing ambassadors and returning to a full normalization of ties.

Regardless of the ups and downs in diplomatic relations, trade remained stable. It is unclear whether and how much it will be hurt now.