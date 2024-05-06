Turkey strikes northern Iraq in air raids, claims 16 PKK members killed

Turkey launched air strikes in northern Iraq on Monday, targeting areas believed to be harboring members of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

The Turkish defense ministry reported that the strikes resulted in the deaths of 16 PKK militants.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1786743301816643857 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The air strikes targeted regions including Hakurk, Metina, and Gara in northern Iraq, according to the Turkish defense ministry. The ministry asserted that the PKK militants had been "neutralized" in these operations.

The PKK, which has been engaged in an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984, is labeled as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1787497723413111194 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

These strikes come following discussions held last month between Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and officials in Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of Iraq's Kurdistan autonomous region. The talks focused on addressing the persistent presence of PKK fighters in northern Iraq.

The Turkish government has long been committed to combating the PKK insurgency, which it views as a threat to its national security.