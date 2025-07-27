Turkey wildfires spread to fourth-largest city

Recommended -

Turkey's ongoing wildfire crisis continues to escalate as new fires, which broke out Friday, reached another one of the country's major cities, forcing hundreds of residents to flee their homes.

The fire reached Bursa, located in northwest Turkey on Sunday after blazing overnight through the surrounding mountains.

The city's governor office said in a statement on Sunday that 1,765 people were safely evacuated from villages to the northeast, and more than 1,100 firefighters were fighting the flames. The highway connecting Bursa to the county's capital Ankara was closed as the surrounding forests burned.

Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yamukli said firefighters across the country have confronted 76 separate fires on Saturday alone, ABC reported.

Turkey has been fighting these wildfires since late June, fueled by the unusually high temperatures and dry heat, combined with strong winds. According to the report, The General Directorate of Meteorology said Turkey recorded its highest ever temperature, 50.5C (122.9F) in the southeastern Sirnak province on Friday, adding that the highest temperatures have also been recorded for July in 132 other locations.

Thirteen people have died from the fires in the last few weeks, including 10 rescue volunteers and forestry workers killed Wednesday in a fire in Eskisehir in western Turkey.

Yamukli said the country’s northwest was under the greatest threat, including Karabuk, where wildfires have been burning since Tuesday. The government declared two western provinces, Izmir and Bilecik, disaster areas on Friday.

Turkish Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said on Saturday that fires in 33 provinces since June 26 have been under investigation and that legal action has already been taken against 97 suspects.