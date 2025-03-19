Turkish authorities arrest Istanbul mayor, major Erdoğan rival

Authorities in Turkey have ordered the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's major political rival, and about 100 other people, including journalists and businessmen, as part of a corruption investigation, Turkish news site Sabah reported on Wednesday.

İmamoğlu updated on social network X that hundreds of police officers were outside his house, but vowed that he will not give up and will continue to stand up to the pressure. Simultaneously, his communication consultant, Murat Ongun, tweeted that he was arrested without being given a reason. Dozens of riot police arrived at İmamoğlu's house and conducted a search as part of an investigation.