Turkish elections: Opposition win key cities, deals blow to Erdogan

In a significant setback to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's ruling party, Turkey's main opposition party has made substantial gains in Sunday's local elections, retaining control over key cities and making substantial inroads across the country.

With over 90 percent of the ballots counted, incumbent Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, representing the Republican People's Party (CHP), holds a commanding lead in Turkey's largest city and economic center, according to the state-run Anadolu Agency.

Similarly, Mansur Yavas, the mayor of the capital, Ankara, secured his seat with a remarkable 25-point lead over his challenger.

The CHP's victory extends to 36 municipalities out of Turkey's 81 provinces, marking a significant electoral triumph since Erdogan assumed power two decades ago. The opposition garnered 37 percent of the votes nationwide, compared to 36 percent for Erdogan's Justice and Development Party (AKP), signaling a notable shift in voter sentiment.

Erdogan acknowledged the electoral setback in a speech from the presidential palace, attributing the AKP's performance to "a loss of altitude" and promising to address the party's shortcomings through self-criticism and corrective measures.

The local elections served as a crucial gauge of Erdogan's popularity and the public's sentiment amid economic challenges, with inflation rates soaring and many Turkish households grappling with financial hardships.

(AP Photo/Khalil Hamra, file)

The primary battleground for Erdogan was Istanbul, his birthplace and political stronghold, where the AKP sought to regain control after losing ground to the opposition in previous elections. However, Imamoglu's commanding lead in Istanbul poses a significant blow to Erdogan's aspirations.

The CHP's victory signals a desire among voters for a change in Turkey's political landscape, with many expressing discontent over the country's economic woes. The opposition's success is attributed to cross-party shifts in voting patterns, driven by concerns over the economy rather than ideological affiliations.

In Ankara, jubilant crowds gathered outside City Hall to celebrate Yavas's resounding victory, underscoring the opposition's growing momentum and support among Turkish citizens.

The unexpected outcome of the local elections positions Imamoglu as a prominent figure within the opposition, with speculations emerging about his potential candidacy for the presidency in 2028. Erdogan's ruling party faces mounting pressure to address economic grievances and regain public trust amidst growing dissatisfaction.

While the AKP suffered significant losses, emerging parties like the New Welfare Party (YRP) attracted disillusioned AKP supporters, capitalizing on grievances over the government's handling of the economy.

In Turkey's Kurdish-populated southeast, the Democratic Regions Party (DEM) is poised to secure victories in several municipalities, although concerns linger over potential government interference in their administration, as seen in previous years.