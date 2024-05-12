Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin engaged in talks with Hamas officials, including Ismail Haniyeh, in Doha on Sunday to discuss ceasefire efforts and humanitarian aid access in Gaza, according to a Turkish security source.

Reports circulating on social media suggest that during the meeting, Haniyeh handed over a dossier intended for use in South Africa's genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), a move recently announced by Turkey.

The ICJ, responding to South Africa's accusations of state-led genocide by Israel in the ongoing conflict, ordered Israel to refrain from acts falling under the Genocide Convention and ensure its troops commit no genocidal acts against Palestinians.

However, it did not find evidence to support the claim of ongoing genocide.

Presidential Press Service via AP, Pool

Meanwhile, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan criticized the United States and European countries for what he perceives as inadequate pressure on Israel to accept a ceasefire in Gaza.

Erdogan highlighted Hamas's acceptance of a ceasefire proposal by Qatar and Egypt, portraying it as a step towards lasting peace.

Abed Rahim Khatib / Flash90

He accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government of prolonging the conflict by attacking civilians in Rafah, where Israeli forces are targeting Hamas militants and attempting to rescue hostages held by terror groups since October 7.

“It has become clear who sides with peace and dialogue, and who wants clashes continuing and more bloodshed," he said.

“And did Netanyahu see any serious reaction for his spoiled behavior? No. Neither Europe nor America showed a reaction that would force Israel into a ceasefire.”