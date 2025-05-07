UAE mediating talks between Syria & Israel - report

The United Arab Emirates is mediating between Israel and Syria for talks between the neighbors, according to Reuters on Wednesday.

The report cited three sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity. These talks have been limited to security and intelligence issues, with the hopes of building confidence between the two countries.

Contacts began after Syrian President Ahmed Sharaa visited the UAE in April and involve, inter alia, Syrian intelligence officials, Emirati security officials, and former Israeli security officials.

The Prime Minister’s Office declined to comment, while the UAE foreign ministry and Sharaa’s office did not respond.