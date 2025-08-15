UN says Syrian govt likely guilty of war crimes in coastal massacres of Alawites

Recommended -

Syria's interim government led by Ahmed al-Sharaa was likely guilty of war crimes during sectarian violence that culminated in a series of massacres in March, U.N. investigators said on Thursday.

Some 1,400 people, mainly civilians, were slaughtered during the violence in coastal areas that primarily targeted Alawites; reports of violations continue to come in, according to a report by the U.N. Syria Commission of Inquiry. Subsequent atrocities committed by forces loyal to Sharaa included coordinated attacks against Syria's Druze communities, triggering Israel's military response.

The U.N. team documented murder, rape, torture and inhumane acts related to the treatment of the dead; the report is based on interviews and visits to three mass grave sites.

Most victims were Alawite men aged between 20-50 but women and young children were also killed, the report said.

"The scale and brutality of the violence documented in our report is deeply disturbing," said Paulo Sérgio Pinheiro, Chair of the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Syrian Arab Republic.

It emerges that the perpetrators were members of the interim government forces as well as private individuals operating on behalf of or in proximity to them. Fighters loyal to the ousted Assad government also committed violations, the report said.