UN Security Council begins talks on potential future withdrawl of peacekeeping force in Lebanon

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) began internal discussions on Monday on a French proposal to extend the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon for another year, while also preparing for an eventual withdrawal once Lebanon secures full military control.

The UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) -- which patrols Lebanon's southern border with Israel -- was established in 1978. Its mandate is renewed annually, and its current authorization is set to expire August 31.

According to the French proposal, the council would show “Its intention to work on a withdrawal of UNIFIL with the aim of making the Lebanese Government the sole provider of security in southern Lebanon, provided that the Government of Lebanon fully controls all Lebanese territory… and that the parties agree on a comprehensive political arrangement."

The United States, a veto-holding member of the council, told a closed-door council meeting on Monday that the mission should only be extended for one final year, according to anonymous diplomats.