UNIFIL official wounded by Hezbollah supporters

The outgoing deputy commander of the U.N. peacekeeping force in Lebanon was injured Friday when Hezbollah supporters attacked a convoy taking peacekeepers to the Beirut airport.

“We are shocked by this outrageous attack on peacekeepers who have been serving to restore security and stability to south Lebanon during a difficult time,” UNIFIL said in a statement, not specifying who were the attackers. The statement added that Maj. Gen. Chok Bahadur Dhakal from Nepal was set to leave the country after completing his mission when the UNIFIL convoy “was violently attacked, and a vehicle was set on fire.”

Hezbollah-linked agitators have been blocking the road to the airport and other roads in the capital to protest a decision by Lebanese authorities to revoke permission for a plane from Iran to fly to Beirut on Thursday.

The decision to ban the Iranian plane came after the Israel issued a statement that Iran was smuggling cash to its proxy Hezbollah via civilian flights.