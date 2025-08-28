UNIFIL to receive one last renewal, then complete its withdrawal from Lebanon in 2027

Recommended -

The mandate of the United Nations “interim” peacekeeping mission in Lebanon will be renewed one final time Thursday morning, a reliable diplomat source tells i24NEWS.

The US mission to the United Nations confirmed to i24NEWS that the vote will take place, but said it could not preview its position.

The UN Interim Force in Lebanon, known as UNIFIL, is tasked with monitoring the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire and assisting the Lebanese Armed Forces in disarming Hezbollah and restoring Lebanese government control to the south of the country. Its current mandate expires on Sunday.

The Trump administration has called the mission an “abject failure” in light of Hezbollah’s military buildup, leading to nearly a year of almost daily attacks on Israel during the Israel-Hamas war, before Jerusalem dismantled Hezbollah’s leadership and infrastructure.

The White House was successful in getting Congress to approve the rescission of tens of millions of dollars in unspent funding for UNIFIL, and Washington had turned down a French-led Security Council draft resolution which failed to include a definitive end date for the mission, as the Lebanese Armed Forces continue their operation to permanently take control of Hezbollah-held territory, and allow Israel to withdraw from five strategic points in southern Lebanon.

The newest French draft, seen by i24NEWS, and which will be voted upon on Thursday morning, calls for the council to “extend for a final time the mandate of UNIFIL” until December 31, 2026 “and to start an orderly and safe drawdown and withdrawal” within one year after the mandate’s expiration.

It also calls for Israel to withdraw its forces north of the so-called Blue Line, the unofficial border between Israel and Lebanon.

The Israeli mission to the United Nations had no immediate comment.