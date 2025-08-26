US envoy says Lebanon will present a plan on August 31 to convince Hezbollah to disarm

'Nobody wants to go into a civil war in Lebanon'

US Ambassador to Turkey and Special Envoy to Syria Tom Barrack arrives for meeting with Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam at the government palace in Beirut
AP Photo/Bilal Hussein

US special envoy Thomas Barrack, accompanied by Morgan Ortagus, met with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun in Beirut on Tuesday to discuss the issue of Hezbollah’s disarmament.

During the talks at the Baabda Palace, Barrack stressed that “nobody wants to go into a civil war in Lebanon,” adding that Beirut is expected to present a plan on August 31 to persuade Hezbollah to disarm.

Barrack meets Netanyahu over Lebanon strikes

The meeting followed Barrack’s visit to Israel on Sunday, where he held discussions with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

