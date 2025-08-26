US envoy says Lebanon will present a plan on August 31 to convince Hezbollah to disarm

Recommended -

US special envoy Thomas Barrack, accompanied by Morgan Ortagus, met with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun in Beirut on Tuesday to discuss the issue of Hezbollah’s disarmament.

During the talks at the Baabda Palace, Barrack stressed that “nobody wants to go into a civil war in Lebanon,” adding that Beirut is expected to present a plan on August 31 to persuade Hezbollah to disarm.

The meeting followed Barrack’s visit to Israel on Sunday, where he held discussions with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.