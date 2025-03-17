US, Israel seek transfer of Gazans to Syria - report

The Trump administration and Israel are interested in Syria as part of the plan to resettle Gazan citizens, CBS reported on Monday morning.

This follows reports of the Trump administration's efforts to resettle Gaza citizens in African countries, such as Sudan and Somalia.

A political source told CBS that the US suggested the plan to the new interim government of Syria through a third party. Another source added that such an appeal was made, but it is unclear whether there was a Syrian response to the proposal. Meanwhile, a senior Syrian official said that they were unaware of any such appeal to their government by Israel or the US.

Regarding reports on Somalia and Sudan from a few days ago, Dahir Hassan, Somalia's ambassador to the US, said that "neither the US administration nor Israeli authorities have approached the Somali government regarding any proposed relocation of Palestinians to Somalia." Hassan warned that "the dissemination of such unverified information risks fueling recruitment propaganda for extremist groups like ISIS and Al-Shabaab, potentially exacerbating security challenges in the region."

Sudan was also asked to a comment by CBS but did not respond.