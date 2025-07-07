US special envoy visits Lebanon for Hezbollah disarmament proposal

Recommended -

US special envoy Thomas Barrack visited Beirut on Monday to propose a diplomatic plan for the region involving the full disarmament of Hezbollah by Lebanon.

Barrak stressed that there is a real opportunity to change the region, emphasizing that Lebanon must deal with Hezbollah, not the US, and that Hezbollah must realize they have a chance for peace.

“Isn’t Hezbollah a political party in Lebanon? Do you think another country will solve the problem of a political party in a sovereign state? This is your problem to solve,” said Barrak.

The US special envoy also expressed satisfaction with the speed and balanced tone in the Lebanese response to the proposals, saying, “Lebanon is not required to commit to any timetable; it is trying to reach a formula for what it wants, and then we as Americans will assist with that.”

American sources told Lebanese news channel MTV that Barrak will bring Washington Lebanon’s response to the US proposal by the Trump-Netanyahu meeting on Monday.