US State Department warns citizens against travel to Lebanon

The U.S. State Department raised its travel advisory level to 4, the highest level, on Wednesday following the elimination of Hezbollah military chief Fuad Shukr by Israeli forces.

The advisory explicitly warns against travel to Lebanon due to escalating tensions between Hezbollah and Israel.

In an official statement, the State Department urged: "Do Not Travel to Lebanon due to rising tensions between Hezbollah and Israel. If you are in Lebanon, be prepared to shelter in place should the situation deteriorate. The U.S. Embassy strongly encourages U.S. citizens who are already in Southern Lebanon, near the borders with Syria, and/or in refugee settlements to depart."

The advisory highlighted recent attacks by Hezbollah against Israel, which have intensified since October 8.

The situation culminated in a July 27 rocket attack on Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights, resulting in the deaths of 12 children. This incident has significantly heightened the risk of further escalation between Hezbollah and Israel.

27a

In response to these heightened tensions, American airlines Delta Airlines and United Airlines announced the cancellation of all flights to Israel starting Wednesday night. Delta's cancellations are in effect until the end of the week, while United has suspended flights until August 6th.

British Airways has also canceled its flights beginning Thursday.