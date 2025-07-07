US takes Ahmed al-Sharaa's HTS group off terrorist list

This is a developing story

i24NEWS
i24NEWS
1 min read
1 min read
 ■ 
Fighters loyal to the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham Islamist group
Fighters loyal to the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham Islamist groupAAREF WATAD / AFP

Recommended -

The US removed Hayat Tahrir al-Sham from its list of terrorist groups, according to an announcement by the State Department on Monday.

The group, known by its initials HTS, was previously called Jabhat A-Nusra, which was formed as a Syrian branch to Al Qaeda. HTS led a coalition of militants that eventually overthrew former president Bashar al-Assad late last year.

This article received 0 comments

Comments