US takes Ahmed al-Sharaa's HTS group off terrorist list
This is a developing story
1 min read
The US removed Hayat Tahrir al-Sham from its list of terrorist groups, according to an announcement by the State Department on Monday.
The group, known by its initials HTS, was previously called Jabhat A-Nusra, which was formed as a Syrian branch to Al Qaeda. HTS led a coalition of militants that eventually overthrew former president Bashar al-Assad late last year.
