US warns Iraq: 'An Israeli offensive is near' as tensions with Lebanon rise

American envoy to Syria and Lebanon Tom Barrack warned the Iraqi Prime Minister about an impending Israeli attack on Lebanon in a meeting with the Iraqi Prime Minister earlier this week. According to Iraqi sources, Barrack said in the meeting that "the Israeli attack is near, and it will be broader than before," and that it would take place "in a matter of days or a few weeks."

Amid the rising tensions, US envoy Morgan Ortagus, who arrives in Lebanon on Wednesday after talks in Israel, pressured the government in Beirut and in Jerusalem to put civilians at the head of the delegation in order to advance the talks and also to create some semblance of normalization.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun appointed former ambassador and Lebanese lawyer Simon Karam as head of the Lebanese civilian delegation to Wednesday's ceasefire monitoring mechanism meeting for a dialogue with Israel.

From Israel, Dr. Uri Reznik, from the Israeli National Security Council, will head the Israeli delegation to the Naqoura talks.

Barrack also noted in last week's meeting that "Iraq must prevent the pro-Iranian militias from taking action in response, as "they could ignite Syria and cause widespread destruction in Lebanon." "The Israeli response toward Iraq, if the pro-Iranian militias act, will shake both Jordan and Syria as well," he added.

According to the warning issued by the US, there is American concern about Iranian arms being transferred to militias in Iraq.

They also expressed concern about turmoil in Iraq, Syria, and Jordan over what might erupt, noting, "The Israeli attack will not be only aerial."