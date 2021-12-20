Morocco bans New Year’s Eve parties amid Covid concerns

The restrictions will go into effect from December 31, 2021 to January 1, 2022

Morocco on Monday announced a ban on New Year's Eve celebrations as part of stepped-up measures against rising Covid cases.

The government ordered a ban on all forms of celebration on the evening of New Year's Eve, including “the organization of parties and special events in hotels, restaurants, and tourist establishments,” according to the state’s Maghreb Arabe Presse (MAP).

According to the updated restrictions, restaurants and cafes must close at 11:30 PM, and a curfew will be implemented from midnight until 6:00 AM the following morning.

“The government underlines that the danger of the pandemic persists, stressing that the current situation requires strict respect, from all citizens, of public authorities' instructions, in addition to the precautionary measures issued by health authorities,” MAP reported.

On December 15, Morocco detected its first case of the Covid omicron variant.

After a partial reopening of borders, the country is set to close them again starting Thursday in order to rein in the spread of the highly infectious offshoot.

Authorities will, however, organize special repatriation flights for expatriates stranded in the country.

Covid infections are increasing in Morocco, with an average of 190 new daily infections recorded, according to statistics obtained by Reuters.