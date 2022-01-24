Tunisia: Top advisor resigns over ‘fundamental differences’

Akacha says 'I am faced with fundamental differences in opinion regarding (Tunisia's) best interests'

A close advisor to Tunisia’s President Kais Saied announced her resignation on Monday, citing “fundamental differences in opinion” regarding the interests of Tunis.

Nadia Akacha, who acts as President Saied’s chief of staff, held her position since the leader’s initial appointment in 2019, and remained in the role throughout his seizures of executive power last July.

She is widely considered by officials both within and outside Tunisia as the leader’s closest advisor.

“I decided to resign after two years...I am faced with fundamental differences in opinion regarding (Tunisia's) best interests and I think it is my duty to withdraw,” the official announced on her Facebook page.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1485653058025578503 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

She did not go into detail on what these differences entailed, and Tunisia’s presidential palace did not issue a statement regarding her departure from the position.

Akacha reportedly took issue with the president’s favor of an Interior Ministry initiative prompting the retirement of six top security officials, a political source disclosed to Reuters.

A number of other top officials have resigned from their posts within Saied’s administration since the president first rose to power.

Though the leader promised to maintain the country’s democratic freedoms, opponents of Saied allege that Tunisia’s security forces are cracking down on the state’s dissidents.