'Egypt is a big cell' says freed activist Ramy Shaath

'Egypt today is a big cell and we were in a much smaller one'

Egyptian-Palestinian activist Ramy Shaath denounced Egypt as "a big cell" weeks after his release from jail and departure for France, saying he was determined to keep fighting for the Palestinian cause despite threats against his family.

"Egypt today is a big cell and we were in a much smaller one," Shaath told AFP in Paris after almost two-and-a-half years in prison.

"It's becoming a terror state in every sense of the word," he added.

The 50-year-old was a prominent figure of the 2011 uprising in Egypt and the coordinator of the country's chapter of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel.

He was arrested in July 2019 on charges of aiding a "terrorist organization.”

But Shaath said that of the hundreds of people with whom he shared cramped, crowded cells during his incarceration, "all of them had the same exact accusation with absolutely no proof, no substance, no incidence, nothing."

JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP Egyptian-Palestinian political activist Ramy Shaath (L) holds the hand of his wife Celine Lebrun-Shaath at Roissy airport outside of Paris, France, on January 8, 2022.

"Just a few words they tell you and that is enough to keep you in detention."

Shaath said that at first, his fellow prisoners were mostly civil society activists or Islamist supporters of groups including the Muslim Brotherhood, which held power from 2011-13 before being removed by the military.

But during his incarceration, increasing numbers arrived who had been detained for still more arbitrary reasons, down to a social media "like" for the wrong person or page.

He said up to 32 people shared cells of just 250 square feet, where a single hole in the ground with a shower head above it served as bathroom facilities.

Prisoners did not receive due process and were placed in solitary confinement if they complained, he added, saying that one of his friends died in one of the one-square-meter punishment cells.