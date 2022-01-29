Biden admin to block $130 million in military aid to Egypt

Move follows huge arms sale to the regime of President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi

The administration of President Joe Biden will block $130 million of military aid to Egypt over human rights concerns, US State Department officials said on Friday.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken in September approved the release of $300 million in foreign military financing to Egypt but withheld another $130 million unless the government addressed “specific human-rights related conditions” by the end of January.

“The deadline for meeting those conditions will soon pass,” the department said. “The (government of Egypt) made notable progress on the conditions but to date has not met them all. Therefore, after January 30, the secretary intends to reprogram the $130 million to other national security priorities.”

“I’m glad the Biden administration held the line by reprogramming these funds,” said Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut. “It sends the important message abroad that we will back up our commitment to human rights with action and gone are the days where dictators receive blank checks from America.”

The decision comes days after the State Department announcement of a $2.5 billion arms sale, accompanied by a pledge to “support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a major non-NATO ally country that continues to be an important strategic partner in the Middle East.”

“We maintain that our bilateral relationship with Egypt will be stronger, and America’s interests will be better served, through continued US engagement to advance our national security interests, including addressing our human rights concerns,” the department said.