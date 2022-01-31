Human Rights Watch urges Egypt: Reveal missing Islamist

Stork says Egypt 'should immediately disclose Hossam Menoufy's whereabouts'

Human Rights Watch on Monday called on the Egyptian authorities to reveal the whereabouts of a Muslim Brotherhood member who reportedly disappeared following an unscheduled landing in Egypt.

Hossam Menoufy Sallam was traveling on January 12 on a direct flight from Khartoum to Istanbul when his flight made an unscheduled landing in Luxor in Egypt's south, HRW said.

The unplanned landing took place as a "routine procedure" after the smoke detection system went off in the cargo cabin, the Khartoum-based Badr Airlines said in a statement.

"After all passengers disembarked to the transit lounge, security officers summoned Menoufy and checked his passport and travel documents," HRW said in its report.

Egypt's interior ministry issued a statement on January 15 saying that Menoufy was held in custody pending investigations.

"The Egyptian government should immediately disclose Hossam Menoufy's whereabouts and allow his lawyer and family to see him," said Joe Stork, HRW's deputy Middle East director.

Local media in Egypt reported that Menoufy was a leading figure of the militant group Hasm, believed to be a breakaway faction of the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood.

Egypt launched a crackdown on the Muslim Brotherhood group after the 2013 ousting of late president Mohamed Morsi, who hailed from the group.

The Brotherhood was designated a "terrorist organization" in late 2013, but the group consistently denies it is linked with violence.

On Sunday, an Egyptian court sentenced 10 members of the group - found guilty of violence against security officers in 2015 - to death, a judicial source said.