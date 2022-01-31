Egypt: Nubian ethnic group sings to revive language

'We all have this passion… to learn our language. We are all worried about our language becoming extinct'

In Egypt, an ethnolinguistic group of people, who are believed to originate from one of the earliest cradles of civilization, are fighting to preserve their ancestral legacy.

An i24NEWS report highlights how the Nubians, one of Egypt’s most marginalized ethnic groups, are fighting to save their language and heritage through singing.

For thousands of years, Nubians lived primarily in their ancestral lands of modern-day northern Sudan and southern Egypt until they were entirely displaced in the 1960s.

“In the beginning, we preserved our language, But when we went to school, our parents were worried that speaking Nubian might prevent us from excelling at school,” Khayreya Moussa, a teacher of the Nubian language, told i24NEWS.

“So they prevented us from speaking in Nubian. This was the start of the disappearance of the language.”

Now, only a handful of people can speak Nubian, which was long thought to have no alphabet before researchers found manuscripts of ancient writing.

When the younger generations of the Nubian Egyptians could hardly speak any words of their mother tongue, members of the community created the Nobig Koro Initiative to revive it through singing.

“We all have this passion… to learn our language. We are all worried about our language becoming extinct,” said Gehad Ashraf, cofounder of Nobig Koro.

“Children used to learn the Nubian language before even learning Arabic.”

Members of the initiative gather weekly to study lyrics of a certain Nubian song and then sing it to learn the language.

“We dream of spreading the alphabet. We hope that all Nubians in Egypt and Sudan can write in Nubian so that they can document their language.”