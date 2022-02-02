Egypt eyes bread subsidy overhaul amid global inflation

Under the existing program, more than 60 million Egyptians get five loaves of bread daily for 50 cents a month

Egypt is considering replacing a popular bread subsidy with cash payments for the poor in response to soaring global what prices.

However, domestic inflation and history of protests could make the government opt for a less ambitious reform.

Under the existing program, more than 60 million Egyptians - nearly two-thirds the population - get five loaves of bread daily for 50 cents a month.

Little has changed since countrywide “bread riots” prevented a price hike in the 1970s.

While the handout was designed as a lifeline to the poor, many criticize it as wasteful.

Increasing global prices for wheat last year led Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to say that it was time to tackle the bread subsidy.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1424983766821449750 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Ali Moselhy, Egypt’s supply minister, told Reuters that inflation - which has climbed to six percent in 2021 - would make it difficult to replace the support for bread and other food with cash handouts.

"When inflation is stable, then you can introduce cash," he said.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1483377147083472896 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Moselhy added that he favors giving people money specifically to buy bread, referring to a program that already allows eligible Egyptians monthly $3.20 vouchers for other subsidized food.

He explained that the idea of introducing unconditional payments risked driving up prices by putting more cash into circulation.

Egypt’s government aims to draw up a plan for the reform in time for March budget preparations, according to local officials.

The food subsidy program currently costs the government some $5.5 billion, with higher wheat prices expected to add $763 million to the 2021/2022 budget.