Egypt eyes bread subsidy overhaul amid global inflation

Egypt is considering replacing a popular bread subsidy with cash payments for the poor in response to soaring global what prices.
However, domestic inflation and history of protests could make the government opt for a less ambitious reform.
Under the existing program, more than 60 million Egyptians - nearly two-thirds the population - get five loaves of bread daily for 50 cents a month.
Little has changed since countrywide “bread riots” prevented a price hike in the 1970s.
While the handout was designed as a lifeline to the poor, many criticize it as wasteful.
Increasing global prices for wheat last year led Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to say that it was time to tackle the bread subsidy.
Ali Moselhy, Egypt’s supply minister, told Reuters that inflation - which has climbed to six percent in 2021 - would make it difficult to replace the support for bread and other food with cash handouts.
"When inflation is stable, then you can introduce cash," he said.
Moselhy added that he favors giving people money specifically to buy bread, referring to a program that already allows eligible Egyptians monthly $3.20 vouchers for other subsidized food.
He explained that the idea of introducing unconditional payments risked driving up prices by putting more cash into circulation.
Egypt’s government aims to draw up a plan for the reform in time for March budget preparations, according to local officials.
The food subsidy program currently costs the government some $5.5 billion, with higher wheat prices expected to add $763 million to the 2021/2022 budget.