Rescuers enter tunnel to free Moroccan boy trapped in well

Rescuers on Saturday dug within a meter of a young boy trapped in a well for five days in northern Morocco.

Workers have been trying to rescue the five-year-old child, Rayan Awram, after he fell into a 100-foot deep well in the hills near Chefchaouen on Tuesday.

"We hope we will not encounter rocks," lead rescuer Abdelhadi Thamrani told reporters at the site on Saturday afternoon, according to Reuters.

A medical team was with the rescuers, who still hope to find Awram alive. It was not immediately clear how long it would take for them to exit the tunnel.

A camera inserted into the well where Awram is stuck had shown him, from behind, lying on his side, said Thamrani.

But it is "impossible to say with certainty that he is alive," Thamrani told AFP.

Rescuers had tried to get oxygen and water down to the child but it was not clear whether he was able to use the vital supplies.

State television later reported that the rescuers were 35 inches from Rayan and that they had pinpointed his location from the access tunnel they were digging, Reuters reported.

"We are showing solidarity with this child, who is dear to Morocco and the whole world," said onlooker Hafid El-Azzouz, who lives in the region.

"We hope that, with God's will, he will get out," he said.