Tunisia’s President Saied dissolves Supreme Judicial Council

Saied says 'In this council, positions and appointments are sold according to loyalties'

On Sunday, Tunisia's President Kais Saied dissolved a top independent judicial watchdog in a move expected to draw pushback from members of the opposition.

The leader accused the Supreme Judicial Council of bias and corruption in a speech delivered to Tunisia’s interior ministry, and called the entity a “thing of the past,” according to Al Jazeera.

During his remarks, the president charged that the members of the council accepted “billions” in bribes.

“In this council, positions and appointments are sold according to loyalties,” Saied said, adding that “Their place is not the place where they sit now, but where the accused stand.”

Protests against the council are expected to take place on Sunday, where demonstrators will urge the judiciary to take a stronger stance against terrorism on the anniversary of the assassination of Chokri Belaid - a left-secular opposition leader shot dead outside his home in 2013.

Subsequent protests from supporters of the president are anticipated to follow, according to Reuters.

“I tell Tunisians to demonstrate freely. It is your right and our right to dissolve the Supreme Judicial Council,” Saied said, although a government ban on protests is still in place.

The news follows a recent crackdown on demonstrations against Saied - last month, police used water cannons and sticks to break up a protest against the president over his power seizures and plans to redraft Tunisia’s constitution.