Libya: No elections this year, new PM to be chosen

Libya’s parliament on Monday said there would be no elections this year and that it would choose a new interim prime minister on Thursday, potentially setting up a new factional power struggle.

The North African country experienced a political collapse in December of a planned election process amid disputes over voting rules and constitutional biases.

Its parliament has since been working on a political roadmap and voted on Monday to adopt the plan.

The Government of National Unity, which was installed a year ago through a United Nations-backed process, says its mandate is still valid and has no intention of stepping down.

It is not clear whether Libya will move towards a new division between rival administrations or to another phase of negotiations, Reuters suggested.

However, disputes over the validity of the government and how or when elections should happen could threaten to undermine the peace held in Libya since an assault on Tripoli in 2020.

Under the new roadmap, Libyan political institutions would amend the constitutional declaration that has served Libya’s de facto constitution since the 2011 revolution, and offer it to referendum.

National elections would then follow 14 months after.

The UN special advisor on Libya, Stephanie Williams, urged political institutions to prioritize a new election date rather than another transition period.

Libya went through several transitions over a decade of violent chaos after the 2011 NATO-backed uprising against Muammar Gaddafi.

Many of the same political leaders were able to retain their power throughout the process.