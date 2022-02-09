HRW slams Tunisia's 'secret detentions' under state of emergency

Rights group warns practice becoming more common under President Kais Saied

Tunisian authorities are using emergency laws to place people in "secret detention," Human Rights Watch said Wednesday, warning that the practice was becoming ever more common under President Kais Saied.

"The Tunisian authorities are using what they are calling assigned residences to conceal secret detentions on the pretext of a state of emergency," the rights group said in a statement.

"Assigned residences were already common under former president Beji Caid Essebsi. But abuses under this extrajudicial measure have increased since President Kais Saied granted himself extraordinary powers," the group said.

Saied on July 25 last year sacked the government, froze parliament and seized wide-ranging authority, later moving to rule by decree.

On Saturday, he said he would dissolve a key judicial watchdog.

HRW urged the authorities to "immediately" end arbitrary detentions "or use the legal, fully transparent route to allow for a judicial challenge."

It cited the cases of former justice minister Noureddine Bhiri and former interior ministry official Fathi Baldi, both members of Saied's nemesis, the Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party.

"More than a month after their arrest, neither Baldi nor Bhiri have received any written notification of their assigned residence," nor of an arrest warrant or formal charge, the rights group said.