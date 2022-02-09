Coptic Christian becomes head of Egypt's top court for first time

President Abel Fattah al-Sisi wants to make the justice system more 'inclusive'

Egypt's president on Wednesday swore in the first Coptic Christian to head the Supreme Constitutional Court, one of the country's highest institutions.

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's appointment of 65-year-old Boulos Fahmy is the latest in a series of moves by the Egyptian leader to reform the judiciary and "make it more inclusive."

"The President expressed to the new head of the High Constitutional Court his best wishes in his work, his dedication and in carrying out his responsibility to uphold justice and apply the law," a statement from the President's Office said.

Fahmy's career in the justice system dates to 1978, when he was appointed to the prosecution service.

Sisi has championed the rights of women and Christians since he came to power in 2014. He called on Egypt's Muslim majority to be "more tolerant towards Christians and Jews."

Last year, Sisi, who heads the Supreme Judicial Council, for the first time allowed women to sit as judges on the Council of State, a court that adjudicates disputes involving the government.

Fahmy's appointment on Wednesday is also a continuation of the president's push for Egypt's large Christian community, which has long complained of discrimination.