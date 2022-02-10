Libya parliament names rival PM in challenge to unity government

'Dbeibah is refusing to step down, so there is potential for some kind of conflict in Tripoli and beyond'

Libya found itself with two prime ministers Thursday after its parliament named a rival to replace the existing unity government's chief Abdulhamid Dbeibah, threatening a new power struggle in the war-torn nation.

The House of Representatives, based in Libya's east, "unanimously approved Fathi Bashagha to head the government," the parliament's spokesman Abdullah Bliheg said.

The move threatened to deepen the struggle for control between the eastern assembly and the western-based administration of Dbeibah in the capital Tripoli, where experts warned of potential violence.

"Dbeibah is refusing to step down, so there is potential for some kind of conflict in Tripoli and beyond," Amanda Kadlec, a former member of the UN Panel of Experts on Libya, told AFP. "It could get ugly really fast."

It came hours after Libyan media carried unconfirmed reports that Dbeibah's car was targeted by gunfire overnight, without specifying whether he was inside the vehicle at the time.

Dbeibah, a construction tycoon appointed a year ago as part of United Nations-led peace efforts, has vowed only to hand power to a government that emerges from a democratic vote.

His administration had a mandate to lead the country to elections last December 24. Still, the polls were canceled amid bitter divisions over their legal basis and the candidacies of several controversial figures.

Parliament speaker Aguila Saleh, who like Dbeibah and Bashagha, had been a presidential candidate, has since spearheaded efforts to replace the unity government.

The assembly in the eastern port of Tobruk had considered seven candidates to lead the administration.

But shortly before Thursday's confirmation vote, Saleh had announced that Bashagha's only remaining challenger, former interior ministry official Khaled al-Bibass, had withdrawn from the race.

The live television feed cut just before the vote took place.