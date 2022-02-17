Libya marks 11th anniversary of uprising against Gaddafi

Country celebrates anniversary of 'February 17 revolution' that toppled dictator

Libyans on Thursday mark 11 years since the revolt that toppled dictator Muammar Gaddafi, but the democracy many hoped for seems as elusive as ever, and some fear a return to conflict.

The anniversary comes as the country, for years plagued by divisions between east and west, finds itself with two rival prime ministers based in the capital Tripoli.

Just weeks after national elections planned for December 24 were indefinitely postponed, the east-based parliament voted to appoint influential former interior minister Fathi Bashagha to replace the interim unity government.

Incumbent Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah, appointed as part of a United Nations-driven peace process, insisted he will only hand over power to an elected government.

The resulting showdown sparked fears of another conflict — not between east and west, but within Tripoli itself.

As the anniversary approached, the streets of the capital were lined with the red, black and green flags adopted after Gaddafi's fall.

Concerts and fireworks are planned for Friday — a day late due to bad weather — in Tripoli's Martyrs' Square, where Gaddafi once gave a famous, desperate speech before the "February 17 revolution" swept him from power.